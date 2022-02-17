Equites seeks cash to benefit from boom in warehousing space demand
It aims to spend about R900m on development projects over the next 18 months, targeting tenants in key logistics nodes in SA
17 February 2022 - 13:09
Equities Property Fund is looking to raise R500m to take advantage of a boom in demand for warehousing space in SA and the UK.
The funds will be raised through an accelerated book-build process — the quickest way of mobilising funds from investors, through issuing shares...
