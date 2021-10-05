Equites Property soars during Covid-19 as more people shop online
The distribution per share, the key performance metric for Reits, was up 5.3% to 78.38c, reaching pre-pandemic levels
05 October 2021 - 17:51
Equites Property Fund says the ferocious demand for warehousing space in the UK has driven supply to decrease at its fastest pace on record, fuelling an increase in market rental growth.
Equites Property Fund, the only JSE-listed, industrial-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), is looking to build scale in the top end of the logistics market in the UK, in partnership with UK property investor Newland...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now