Equites Property soars during Covid-19 as more people shop online

Property soars during Covid-19 as more people shop online The distribution per share, the key performance metric for Reits, was up 5.3% to 78.38c, reaching pre-pandemic levels

Equites Property Fund says the ferocious demand for warehousing space in the UK has driven supply to decrease at its fastest pace on record, fuelling an increase in market rental growth.

Equites Property Fund, the only JSE-listed, industrial-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), is looking to build scale in the top end of the logistics market in the UK, in partnership with UK property investor Newland...