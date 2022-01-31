Sirius shakes up management structure after entering UK market
Alistair Marks, current CFO, will be taking up the newly created role of chief investment officer, and will be replaced by finance director Diarmuid Kelly
31 January 2022 - 09:45
Sirius Real Estate, which owns German business parks and entered the UK market in 2021, says its completed a management shake-up to better reflect its new growth focus.
Current CFO Alistair Marks will be taking up the newly created role of chief investment officer, while Diarmuid Kelly, current group finance director will replace him, the company said on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now