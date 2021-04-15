Money & Investing Sirius Real Estate: Resilient German gem It’s not too late to buy Sirius shares, as its six-year winning run is expected to continue — come rain, shine or Covid BL PREMIUM

Sirius Real Estate’s remarkable growth story offers a welcome reprieve from the barrage of bad news dished out by the listed property sector of late.

The JSE’s only purely German property company is among the few real estate stocks whose performances have been virtually uninterrupted by Covid with regard to earnings, dividends and capital growth...