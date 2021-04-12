Sirius cites asset quality after Covid-19 fails to derail winning streak
Despite pandemic’s hit on property companies, the group has grown its rent roll for the seventh consecutive year
12 April 2021 - 09:00
UPDATED 12 April 2021 - 10:26
Germany-focused business park owner Sirius Real Estate says the diversity of its tenant base and the quality of its assets paid off in its year to end-March, when it grew its rent roll by more than 5% for the seventh consecutive year on a like-for-like basis.
Covid-19 has put unprecedented pressure on property groups as lockdowns disrupted supply chains and prompted increased working from home. Sirius said in a trading update it has worked closely with tenants to support them through the pandemic...
