Attacq says retail sales and foot count improved in 2021 Centres such as the Mall of Africa, Eikestad Mall and Garden Route record double-digit growth in retail sales

Turnover and foot count at some of Attacq’s retail centres improved in November and December 2021 with significant turnover growth recorded for retailers who invested in new store formats and upgrades over the past 12 months.

Turnover at restaurants returned to more sustainable levels, while the electronics category achieved a marked increase in turnover, the company said in a Sens announcement...