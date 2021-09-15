NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Attacq has chosen to not declare a dividend
Business Day TV spoke to Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk about the company’s full-year results
15 September 2021 - 07:50
JSE-listed landlord Attacq, which owns a majority stake in Mall of Africa, has decided not to declare a dividend for its full year as it looks to retain cash amid the fallout from Covid-19.
However, the company has said the decision will not affect its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit).
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO Jackie van Niekerk for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.