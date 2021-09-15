Companies

WATCH: Why Attacq has chosen to not declare a dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk about the company’s full-year results

15 September 2021 - 07:50 Business Day TV
Jackie van Niekerk. Picture: SUPPLIED

JSE-listed landlord Attacq, which owns a majority stake in Mall of Africa, has decided not to declare a dividend for its full year as it looks to retain cash amid the fallout from Covid-19.

However, the company has said the decision will not affect its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit).

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO Jackie van Niekerk for more detail.

