Attacq sees green shoots in battered real estate sector Portfolio owner says malls are being transformed to respond to changing consumer shopping patterns

Attacq, which owns 80% of Mall of Africa, the biggest mall built in one phase in SA to date, says it is seeing signs of improvement in the real estate sector, which was badly battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rental relief in the form of discounts and deferrals to assist struggling tenants, mostly restaurants, entertainment clients and gyms, dropped to R79.92m, from R113.85m, while the overall portfolio occupancy rate improved to 95.2% from 93.6%...