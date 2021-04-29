Companies / Property Fairvest wants a piece of Arrowhead The two companies would create a more liquid property fund worth about R8bn with a focus on rural and community retail assets BL PREMIUM

Fairvest Property Holdings, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, announced on Thursday that it was interested in buying a stake in its rival Arrowhead Property Fund.

The deal could create an attractive specialist group operating in a resilient low-end market, and may result in improved earnings as well as increased liquidity. ..