Fairvest wants a piece of Arrowhead
The two companies would create a more liquid property fund worth about R8bn with a focus on rural and community retail assets
29 April 2021 - 20:18
Fairvest Property Holdings, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, announced on Thursday that it was interested in buying a stake in its rival Arrowhead Property Fund.
The deal could create an attractive specialist group operating in a resilient low-end market, and may result in improved earnings as well as increased liquidity. ..
