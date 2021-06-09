Companies / Property Vukile outperforms as it looks to benefit from Spanish tourism But the company says footfall in the SA portfolio is trending towards pre-Covid-19 levels, with rural and township centres leading the way BL PREMIUM

Vukile Property Fund, which owns a retail-focused portfolio, intends to acquire new properties in Spain as that country’s economy recovers due to a huge Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Speaking after the release of the company's results, CEO Laurence Rapp told Business Day that the company wanted to expand its presence in Spain. ..