MAS Real Estate sells UK investment property for €45.2m
Proceeds of sale after taxes and mandatory settlements of senior debt facilities will be used for acquisitions
22 December 2021 - 11:50
Real estate company MAS has entered into a €45.2m (R806m) agreement to sell its hotel property and adjacent public square in Edinburgh, Scotland.
MAS, a JSE-listed green property owner and operator focused on Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has been pursuing a strategy of disposing of West European property to deploy capital to Central and Eastern Europe...
