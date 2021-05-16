Companies / Property MAS Real Estate banks on Romania developments to drive growth BL PREMIUM

Romania-focused landlord MAS Real Estate will be the JSE’s best-performing property stock for the next five years as it expands further in the East European country, says CEO Martin Slabbert.

Speaking in an interview with Business Day, he said the company’s exit from Western Europe is almost complete and it is set to grow in Romania, Eastern Europe’s second-largest economy where it is developing the best-quality residential projects the country has had since the fall of communism...