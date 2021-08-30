Companies / Property MAS Real Estate resumes dividends as tenants’ sales recover While Covid-19 remains a threat, the mall owner says its assets have proved resilient during the pandemic B L Premium

MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), said annual sales at its malls recovered strongly as its core markets in Romania and Poland emerged from the pandemic.

MAS, valued at R13.1bn on the JSE, said tenants’ sales in the year to end-June were 7% above prepandemic levels in the region during the second half of the year...