MAS Real Estate resumes dividends as tenants’ sales recover
While Covid-19 remains a threat, the mall owner says its assets have proved resilient during the pandemic
30 August 2021 - 08:29
UPDATED 30 August 2021 - 19:21
MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), said annual sales at its malls recovered strongly as its core markets in Romania and Poland emerged from the pandemic.
MAS, valued at R13.1bn on the JSE, said tenants’ sales in the year to end-June were 7% above prepandemic levels in the region during the second half of the year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now