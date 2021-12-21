Companies / Property Fairvest shareholders approve merger with Arrowhead An overwhelming majority of Fairvest shareholders vote in favour of the merger B L Premium

Fairvest Properties says all resolutions required to be passed by shareholders to approve its merger with Arrowhead Properties were passed by most shareholders on Tuesday.

The company said in a JSE news service (Sens) statement a further announcement regarding the fulfilment and/or waiver of the outstanding conditions precedent to the scheme will be released in due course...