Fairvest shareholders approve merger with Arrowhead

An overwhelming majority of Fairvest shareholders vote in favour of the merger

21 December 2021 - 15:32 Denise Mhlanga

Fairvest Properties says all resolutions required to be passed by shareholders to approve its merger with Arrowhead Properties were passed by most shareholders on Tuesday.

The company said in a JSE news service (Sens) statement a further announcement regarding the fulfilment and/or waiver of the outstanding conditions precedent to the scheme will be released in due course...

