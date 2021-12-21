Fairvest shareholders approve merger with Arrowhead
An overwhelming majority of Fairvest shareholders vote in favour of the merger
21 December 2021 - 15:32
Fairvest Properties says all resolutions required to be passed by shareholders to approve its merger with Arrowhead Properties were passed by most shareholders on Tuesday.
The company said in a JSE news service (Sens) statement a further announcement regarding the fulfilment and/or waiver of the outstanding conditions precedent to the scheme will be released in due course...
