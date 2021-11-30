Companies / Property Vukile Property Fund restores interim dividend Rental concession granted to tenants was R6.8m, down from R133m the year before, indicating an improvement in activity B L Premium

Vukile Property Fund, which owns shopping centres in SA, Namibia and Spain, has restored an interim dividend as rental relief granted to tenants across the portfolio dwindled.

On Tuesday, the fund declared a dividend of 40.56c in the six months to end-September, which was equivalent to R387.8m, after none was declared a year ago amid uncertainty on how the Covid-19 pandemic was going to evolve...