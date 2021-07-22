Investors dump mall Reits
Already fragile sentiment towards retail brick-and-mortar investments has been dealt another blow by last week’s civil unrest
22 July 2021 - 05:00
Last week’s looting and destruction of more than 200 malls, 600 retail stores and several distribution centres not only left an estimated R20bn of property damage in its wake — billions in shareholder value were also wiped off the JSE’s property sector.
The share prices of a number of real estate investment trusts (Reits), mostly those that own shopping centres in townships and inner cities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng, fell 10%-15%, as investors bailed out of retail brick and mortar...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now