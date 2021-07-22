Features / Cover Story Investors dump mall Reits Already fragile sentiment towards retail brick-and-mortar investments has been dealt another blow by last week’s civil unrest BL PREMIUM

Last week’s looting and destruction of more than 200 malls, 600 retail stores and several distribution centres not only left an estimated R20bn of property damage in its wake — billions in shareholder value were also wiped off the JSE’s property sector.

The share prices of a number of real estate investment trusts (Reits), mostly those that own shopping centres in townships and inner cities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng, fell 10%-15%, as investors bailed out of retail brick and mortar...