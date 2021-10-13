National Futuregrowth’s KZN mall deals ‘a boost for province’ Business leaders welcome purchase of King Senzangakhona Shopping Centre in Ulundi and Murchison Mall in Ladysmith in wake of July’s violence and looting B L Premium

Business leaders in KwaZulu-Natal say the acquisition of two malls by Futuregrowth Asset Management’s Community Property Fund (Comprop) is good news for investors, especially after the recent looting and violence in the province.

Comprop, a unit of Old Mutual, said on Monday that it bought the two shopping centres in KZN from Vukile Property Fund and Resilient — both JSE-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) — despite lingering concerns after the unrest in the province and parts of Gauteng July in which shopping centres were destroyed and vandalised, and more than 300 people died...