Consolidation of property funds halted as SA faces headwinds
Weak growth, low Covid-19 vaccination numbers and riots are deterring buyouts
18 July 2021 - 17:18
The much-awaited consolidation among listed property funds in 2021 is being delayed again as investors are cautious to back deals while economic growth is weak, Covid-19 vaccination numbers are low and riots are damaging real estate in some metros.
Head of listed property funds at Stanlib Keillen Ndlovu said in an interview with Business Day on Friday, that listed property funds that may have considered buying out smaller companies or asset portfolios a few months ago are cautious to do deals given mounting problems in SA...
