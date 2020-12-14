Companies / Property Listed property sector making a run before 2021 The FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index has rallied in December on news of a Covid-19 vaccine BL PREMIUM

SA’s R322bn listed property sector’s December rally to claw back record losses in 2020 might not be enough to avert its worst annual returns on record.

Since December 1, the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index (Sapy), which includes the 20 largest, most liquid real estate stocks on the JSE, has climbed 14.01% while the All Property Index, which includes all the listed property companies in the sector, has mustered 13.63% in December so far. ..