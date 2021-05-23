Office culture on slow recovery path
Anecdotal evidence suggests workers are returning to the workplace
23 May 2021 - 00:14
The South African office sector, which entered the pandemic with a double-digit vacancy factor thanks to an oversupply of space and a struggling economy, is still in the doldrums, but experts say there are increasing signs of life.
This week, Redefine Properties, which reported results for the six months ended February 2021, reiterated its view that the trend of working from home was transitory, adding that workers were beginning to return to offices, based on anecdotal evidence of an increase in traffic in areas such as Rosebank and Sandton...
