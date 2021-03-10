Companies / Property Growthpoint says it will take two years for office market to normalise Group CEO Norbert Sasse says companies will adopt work-from-home trend for years to come BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, SA's largest landlord with exposure to R157.1bn worth of real estate, says it will take another year for office tenants across the country to decide if their staff will work from home permanently or on a part-time basis.

Office landlords must therefore brace themselves for another year of uncertainty as employers slowly make decisions about how and where their staff will work when SA is over the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. ..