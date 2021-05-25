Township and rural retail property owner Exemplar is shopping for assets
Reit has a low loan-to-value ratio and has enough capital to buy new properties, CEO Jason McCormick says
25 May 2021 - 19:07
Exemplar, the township and rural retail property owner, is on the acquisition trail after having been through the toughest financial period since it was formed and listed in 2018.
Exemplar listed with R5.5bn in assets and has since grown its portfolio more than R1bn through acquisitions. The fund is now looking to become more aggressive and buy distressed assets...
