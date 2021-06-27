Landlord Fortress pins its future on logistics
Group will develop 200,000m² of high-end parks space in the next year to eighteen months
27 June 2021 - 16:28
Fortress Reit — the listed owner of logistics properties, commuter retail and offices — plans to develop 200,000m2 of high-end warehousing in the next year to 18 months.
As the group believes logistics properties will deliver the most attractive returns relative to its other assets, it will focus on developing new best-in-class industrial assets and on renting out space in its flagship assets such as Clairwood Logistics Park and N1 Business Park, it said...
