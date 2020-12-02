Companies / Property Fortress Reit sees progress as it specialises in tough trading environment Property fund will focus on logistics and commuter retail BL PREMIUM

Fortress Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) will focus on owning logistics assets and commuter retail centres after selling some of its properties.

“We want to specialise and be less diversified. In this market it's better to have skills and be a landlord where you offer the best experience for tenants as opposed to being a jack of all trades,” CEO Steve Brown said on Wednesday said...