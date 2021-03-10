Companies / Property

Fortress holds back on dividend for the six months to December

Effects of the pandemic on its liquidity have put the Reit in a tight spot

10 March 2021 - 19:49 Alistair Anderson
Fortress Reit CEO Steve Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fortress Reit CEO Steve Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fortress Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), which owns high-end logistics assets and commuter retail centres, has decided not to declare a dividend for the six months to December, owing to the effects of the pandemic on its liquidity.

Fortress CEO Steve Brown said in a statement that despite challenging times, the trust remained focused on continuing rolling out the largest development pipeline of logistics real estate in SA, which sits at about 1-million square metres, and ensuring that its defensively positioned convenience and commuter-orientated retail real estate assets continue to perform.

The group which has a combined market capitalisation of R19.3bn across its A and B shares, released its six months financial results to December on Wednesday. Total revenue including revenue from investments declined 15.9% to R1.6bn.

The company, which owns R28.4bn in assets placing it among the top 10 listed Reits) on the JSE by asset value, has a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 38.1%.

LTV measures the value of a company’s debt relative to its assets. Fund managers prefer LTVs to be between 35% and 40%, as a ratio higher than that could imply financial distress.

The company said that in the six months to December, it managed to complete, let and secure tenants for about 340,000m² of its 1-million square metre gross lettable area logistics development pipeline in SA.

It sold R1.1bn of properties at above book value, acquired two logistics parks in Poland, as it invested in Eastern Europe for the first time and reduced its overall vacancies from 8.9% to 6.8%.

The company said forecasting in the current market conditions remains challenging due to the uncertainty over lockdown restrictions and the changing financial position of tenants both in SA and in central and Eastern Europe.

Fortress’s share price gained 3.94% to close at R2.90, giving the company a market capitalisation of R3.1bn.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Fortress Reit sees progress as it specialises in tough trading environment

Property fund will focus on logistics and commuter retail
Companies
3 months ago

SA Reit Association has new CEO to help woo back investors

Joanne Solomon, a former Nedbank Property Finance executive, is on a charm offensive as the sector seeks to regain investor confidence
Companies
4 months ago

SA reits: A bad time for the B-league

Fortress B investors will get nothing this year. But the A/B option may be on its way out if shareholders approve the move
Money & Investing
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Huge offer a validation of Adapt IT’s business, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Why South Africans are taking their businesses to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Massmart bets on ‘super app’ to bring in new ...
Companies / Property
4.
Grant Bodley steps down as Dimension Data CEO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
IT sector ripe for consolidation, says new Didata ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Residential bucks lockdown trends

Business

Fortress stands firm as lockdown batters dividend

Companies / Property

Behind the property rebound

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.