Money & Investing The 5 property shares to buy After a torrid 2020, some property stocks are poised for recovery and many have resolved to pay a cash dividend BL PREMIUM

The results reported by several property stocks in recent weeks are a fresh reminder of just how brutal 2020 was.

Few of the sector’s 50-odd real estate investment trusts (Reits) were able to grow revenue, and most were forced to cut dividends...