Work-from-home trend pushes Emira office vacancies higher
The company says demand for space is increasing in its industrial portfolio and lease renewals are encouraging, despite vacancies rising
23 June 2021 - 10:13
Emira Property Fund said on Wednesday that vacancies within its office portfolio rose further in the five months to end-May, as many businesses offered their employees the flexibility of working from home for fear of contracting Covid-19.
Vacancies in the office market rose to 16.4% from 14.9% as of December, bringing into sharp focus the challenges faced by landlords. The office market in SA had been struggling for years before the Covid-19 pandemic, hit by oversupply, among other factors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now