Companies / Property

Work-from-home trend pushes Emira office vacancies higher

The company says demand for space is increasing in its industrial portfolio and lease renewals are encouraging, despite vacancies rising

BL PREMIUM
23 June 2021 - 10:13 Andries Mahlangu

Emira Property Fund said on Wednesday that vacancies within its office portfolio rose further in the five months to end-May, as many businesses offered their employees the flexibility of working from home for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Vacancies in the office market rose to 16.4% from 14.9% as of December, bringing into sharp focus the challenges faced by landlords. The office market in SA had been struggling for years before the Covid-19 pandemic, hit by oversupply, among other factors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now