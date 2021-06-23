Companies / Property Work-from-home trend pushes Emira office vacancies higher The company says demand for space is increasing in its industrial portfolio and lease renewals are encouraging, despite vacancies rising BL PREMIUM

Emira Property Fund said on Wednesday that vacancies within its office portfolio rose further in the five months to end-May, as many businesses offered their employees the flexibility of working from home for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Vacancies in the office market rose to 16.4% from 14.9% as of December, bringing into sharp focus the challenges faced by landlords. The office market in SA had been struggling for years before the Covid-19 pandemic, hit by oversupply, among other factors...