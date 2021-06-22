Companies / Property

EPP cashes in as Poland lifts most Covid restrictions

Landlord optimistic about prospects as economy appears set for revival from pandemic

22 June 2021 - 11:57 Andries Mahlangu
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture: SUPPLIED
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture: SUPPLIED

EPP, which is listed on the JSE but operates in Poland, said on Tuesday the lifting of the remaining restrictions have boosted sales at its shopping centres.

The reopening of almost all sectors of the economy since May 28 has enable Poles to resume travel, visit restaurants, go to the cinema or a concert, watch live sport and, from 26 June, party in a nightclub.

Lifting the majority of restrictions is due to, among other things, the progress of the national vaccination programme in Poland.

By June 17, 26-million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the country and 42% of the population had received at least one shot.

“A reduction in the Covid-19 infection rates in Poland and the EU, a growing level of immunity to Covid-19 and good forecasts for the Polish economy allow us to look ahead with optimism,” CEO Tomasz Trzósło said.

EPP said also announced that it was looking to offload some assets, either through outright sales or via joint ventures. However, the company said it wanted to see stability in the retail environment before proceeding with the move.

EPP and other Polish landlords gave their tenants millions of euros in rental relief in 2020 while they could not trade during lockdowns.

EPP, which owns about 29 shopping centres and six office portfolios, was valued at about €2bn (R34bn) in March. It opted not to pay a dividend for the year to end-December 2020, citing uncertainty Covid-19.

Polish mall CEO fears second wave of Covid-19 may reduce footfall

Tomasz Trzóslo said EPP is working hard to make customers feel safe to ensure foot traffic continues to improve
Business
8 months ago

Distributable income could fall two thirds, EPP warns

The Poland-focused retail landlord says it is still considering a dividend for its six months to end-June
Companies
9 months ago

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
Companies
9 months ago
