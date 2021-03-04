Nepi Rockcastle: Doing better than most
Mall owners in Central Europe foresee earnings bouncing back quicker than those of their SA counterparts
04 March 2021 - 05:00
Like the rest of the JSE’s retail-focused property stocks, sector heavyweight Nepi Rockcastle hasn’t entirely dodged the Covid bullet.
But the Eastern European mall owner is still paying dividends, and, more importantly, is the only real estate counter to date that has forecast earnings growth for 2021....
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now