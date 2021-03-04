Money & Investing Nepi Rockcastle: Doing better than most Mall owners in Central Europe foresee earnings bouncing back quicker than those of their SA counterparts BL PREMIUM

Like the rest of the JSE’s retail-focused property stocks, sector heavyweight Nepi Rockcastle hasn’t entirely dodged the Covid bullet.

But the Eastern European mall owner is still paying dividends, and, more importantly, is the only real estate counter to date that has forecast earnings growth for 2021....