Companies / Property EPP shopping centres set to benefit as Poland lifts restrictions Hotels and outside dining at restaurants and bars will be allowed in the country from May 8 and 15, respectively BL PREMIUM

EPP, which is listed on the JSE but operates in Poland, said on Monday that the majority of its shopping centres will be allowed to trade from Tuesday, after the Polish government lifted pandemic-related restrictions.

Daily Covid-19 case numbers and hospital admissions in the Central European country have steadily declined since peaking in early April, giving authorities and businesses a breathing space...