EPP shopping centres set to benefit as Poland lifts restrictions
Hotels and outside dining at restaurants and bars will be allowed in the country from May 8 and 15, respectively
03 May 2021 - 11:22
EPP, which is listed on the JSE but operates in Poland, said on Monday that the majority of its shopping centres will be allowed to trade from Tuesday, after the Polish government lifted pandemic-related restrictions.
Daily Covid-19 case numbers and hospital admissions in the Central European country have steadily declined since peaking in early April, giving authorities and businesses a breathing space...
