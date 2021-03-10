Poland’s EPP will not pay dividend for 2020
The mall owner says it needs to maintain a certain level of liquidity in 2021 as waves of Covid-19 could recur
10 March 2021 - 12:11
Poland’s largest shopping centre owner, EPP, has become the latest JSE-listed property fund to choose not to pay a dividend this results season, given how the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant economic lockdowns have derailed its performance.
The company made the announcement following the release of financial results for the year to December, in which its distributable earnings declined to €50.5m from in the comparable 2019 financial year's €105.5m...
