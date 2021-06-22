Attacq to expand its asset base by R20bn as Waterfall node burgeons
If Midrand development succeeds, its asset base will be worth more than R45bn
22 June 2021 - 20:54
JSE-listed developer and landlord Attacq is set to roll out 1-million square metres of multi-use and specialised developments over the next five to 10 years that will expand its asset base by about R20bn.
The company is betting its future on the success of the Waterfall node in Midrand. If the development succeeds, its asset base will be worth more than R45bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now