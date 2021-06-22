Companies / Property Attacq to expand its asset base by R20bn as Waterfall node burgeons If Midrand development succeeds, its asset base will be worth more than R45bn BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed developer and landlord Attacq is set to roll out 1-million square metres of multi-use and specialised developments over the next five to 10 years that will expand its asset base by about R20bn.

The company is betting its future on the success of the Waterfall node in Midrand. If the development succeeds, its asset base will be worth more than R45bn...