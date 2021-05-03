Attacq says it is making progress in reducing debt as trading improves
Property group settles €35.8m of its euro-denominated liabilities after sale of shares in MAS Real Estate
03 May 2021 - 10:59
Attacq, which owns Mall of Africa, said on Monday it is making progress in reducing its debt and that trading conditions have improved across its retail portfolio.
Debt reduction has been a priority for the company since the start of Covid-19, which threw a curveball at the property industry, including tenants who battled to pay rent...
