Attacq says it is making progress in reducing debt as trading improves

Property group settles €35.8m of its euro-denominated liabilities after sale of shares in MAS Real Estate

03 May 2021 - 10:59 Andries Mahlangu

Attacq, which owns Mall of Africa, said on Monday it is making progress in reducing its debt and that trading conditions have improved across its retail portfolio.

Debt reduction has been a priority for the company since the start of Covid-19, which threw a curveball at the property industry, including tenants who battled to pay rent...

