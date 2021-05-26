Companies / Property Sectional title developer Balwin teams up with Reggie Kukama in BEE deal Yaetsho Investments and Projects to acquire a 10% stake through vendor loan transaction BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties, SA’s largest sectional title developer, announced on Wednesday what it calls a landmark broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) deal, with a residential developer instrumental in a multibillion-rand development along the Vaal river.

The JSE-listed property group said it will partner with architect turned residential developer Reggie Kukama to buy a 10% stake in Balwin through his company Yaetsho Investments and Projects...