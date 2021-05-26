Companies / Property

Sectional title developer Balwin teams up with Reggie Kukama in BEE deal

Yaetsho Investments and Projects to acquire a 10% stake through vendor loan transaction

BL PREMIUM
26 May 2021 - 19:10 Alistair Anderson

Balwin Properties, SA’s largest sectional title developer, announced on Wednesday what it calls a landmark broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) deal, with a residential developer instrumental in a multibillion-rand development along the Vaal river.

The JSE-listed property group said it will partner with architect turned residential developer Reggie Kukama to buy a 10% stake in Balwin through his company Yaetsho Investments and Projects...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now