Company Comment
Balwin goes through the roof as interest grows in residential property stock
06 April 2021 - 19:50
Residential-focused property stocks may turn out to be the winners in 2021.
Balwin Properties, the largest sectional title owner in SA, has seen its share price rise nearly 70% year on year as the need for rental housing or homes to own has lot waned during the pandemic...
