Balwin’s moment in the sun
The developer, long ignored by institutions, is emerging as a consistent dividend and capital growth play
15 October 2020 - 05:00
Though Balwin Properties has taken a big Covid-induced smack to earnings for the six months to August, the residential developer is paying a dividend — and a fairly decent one too.
That’s more than many of the JSE’s other property stocks have been able to do, most of which are structured as real estate investment trusts (Reits), which means they’re obliged to pay out at best 75% of earnings.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now