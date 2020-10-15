Money & Investing Balwin’s moment in the sun The developer, long ignored by institutions, is emerging as a consistent dividend and capital growth play BL PREMIUM

Though Balwin Properties has taken a big Covid-induced smack to earnings for the six months to August, the residential developer is paying a dividend — and a fairly decent one too.

That’s more than many of the JSE’s other property stocks have been able to do, most of which are structured as real estate investment trusts (Reits), which means they’re obliged to pay out at best 75% of earnings.