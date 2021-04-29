Companies / Property ALISTAIR ANDERSON: Izak Petersen: Faith in community retail is rewarded Dipula Income Fund’s decision not to venture abroad proved beneficial, helping it cope with the worst operating conditions in decades for landlords BL PREMIUM

Dipula Income Fund coped with the chaos of the pandemic better than its peers because it understood how to manage defensive assets, CEO and founder Izak Petersen says. The real estate investment trust (Reit) earns about 65% of its annual rental income from retail assets, the majority of which are community and rural centres.

Petersen spoke with Business Day about how Dipula’s decision years ago not to venture abroad and to stick to its knitting helped it weather the worst operating conditions in decades for landlords...