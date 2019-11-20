Companies / Property

Dipula revenue jumps as vacancies fall

20 November 2019 - 09:51 karl gernetzky
Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Dipula Income Fund, a landlord that focuses largely on Gauteng, managed to avoid rental reversions in its year to end-September with average lease escalations of 7.9%.

The company, which is headed by Izak Petersen, secured 187 new tenants during its financial year, with vacancies declining 20% to 6%.

Many property counters on the JSE have reported rental reversions in 2019, amid tough economic conditions and rising vacancy levels.

Dipula said on Wednesday its retail portfolio performed less well in terms of vacancies, due to the closure of various banking branches, and the restructuring of the Edcon group.

It had, however, secured lease renewals from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and several municipalities across Gauteng. The office and industrial portfolios achieved an impressive 97% and 94% retention rate, it said.

“The company’s diversified portfolio with its defensive retail focus, combined with management’s emphasis on improving the portfolio through strategic interventions, superior administration and cost control, has proved to be successful,” it said.

Distributable earnings rose 1.3% to R510.6m, while earnings rose 17% to R1.34bn, mostly due to acquisitions in the prior comparative period.

At year-end the group’s property portfolio consisted of 194 properties valued at R8.9bn.

The dividend for its A shares rose 4.2% to 110.24c, while B-share dividends fell 17% to 82.7c.

Dipula has two classes of shares in issue trading, with holders of A shares entitled to a preferred income growth of the lower of 5% or CPI, while B shares receive the remaining net distributable income.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

