Retail tenants receive Covid-19 rent relief package from landlords
Property owners to sacrifice at least R2bn in rentals and related costs for the 21-day lockdown period
07 April 2020 - 19:51
The commercial property industry has unveiled a R2bn-plus package to assist tenants through SA’s lockdown.
To qualify for the relief benefits, retail tenants will need to undertake not to retrench staff during the relief period. The relief package comes after some national tenants including TFG, Pepkor and KFC owner Yum! Brands told their landlords they had definitive legal opinions which meant they wouldn’t need to pay rent for April, and in some cases beyond this, because of the lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now