Companies / Property Listed property sector surprises on the upside The sector has returned more than 17% in 2021, helped by better-than-expected financial results

SA’s listed property sector is making a comeback in 2021 after its worst annual performance in history in 2020.

The all property index, which includes all the property stocks listed on the JSE, was up more than 17% year to date by the end of Friday. This was after it suffered a negative total return of 35.5% in 2020, including share price appreciation and dividends...