Companies / Property Mall of Africa owner Attacq feels side-effects of lockdown The mall saw its trading density shrink 11.4% in the six months to end-December 2020 BL PREMIUM

Attacq, which owns 80% of Mall of Africa, one of the five largest malls on the continent, says its retail centres continued to struggle in the second half of the 2020 calendar year, despite SA having exited the hard lockdown.

There was optimism that South Africans would return to shops in droves when lockdown restrictions were eased, but Attacq’s CEO Melt Hamman said many of its retail tenants, including restaurants, had battled throughout the year. ..