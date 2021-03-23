Mall of Africa owner Attacq feels side-effects of lockdown
The mall saw its trading density shrink 11.4% in the six months to end-December 2020
23 March 2021 - 18:31
Attacq, which owns 80% of Mall of Africa, one of the five largest malls on the continent, says its retail centres continued to struggle in the second half of the 2020 calendar year, despite SA having exited the hard lockdown.
There was optimism that South Africans would return to shops in droves when lockdown restrictions were eased, but Attacq’s CEO Melt Hamman said many of its retail tenants, including restaurants, had battled throughout the year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now