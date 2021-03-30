Balwin Properties’ house sales fall 6% in 2020 as lockdown bites

SA’s largest sectional title developer, Balwin Properties, sold 2,550 apartments in the year to end-February 2021, down only 6% compared with its performance in the previous year’s matching period.

CEO Steve Brookes said the fall in sales was relatively small especially since the JSE-listed group had been operating in a pandemic that halted construction for three months.

The 2,550 apartment sales had been through all administrative processes and were recognised as revenue. Balwin sold and recognised 2,715 apartments in the prior financial year.

“As a result of the nationwide hard lockdowns, no construction could take place from March 26, 2020 until the start of the easing of restrictions to alert level three on June 1 last year,” said Brookes.

“Even then, the start-up of construction was done on a phased basis, in line with national regulations. This means we lost approximately three months of construction time during the year,” he said.

Brookes said Balwin’s brand had remained popular 32 years after being founded and six years after listing on the JSE.

The company managed to avoid lost time due to Covid-19 infections. “Even more significant is the fact that when construction resumed, we did not report any downtime due to Covid infections, which underscores the seriousness we attach to the safety of our staff and suppliers,” said Brookes.

Balwin launched an online sales platform during the lockdown period which included a virtual showroom.

Sales were also boosted by interest rates being at their lowest in more than 50 years.

Demand for Balwin’s entry-level one- and two-bedroom apartments remained strongest and comprised about 77% of the total number of apartments recognised in revenue, up from 74% in 2020.

The company expected the slightly lower number of apartments recognised in revenue to translate into an 8% decline in group revenue for the financial year to end-February 2021 when compared with the prior financial year.

Consolidated earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the year were expected to decrease by between 18% and 23% over the prior corresponding period, resulting in an expected decrease from the prior financial year’s 88c per share to between 68c and 72c per share.

Brookes said in October 2020 that he expected the company to increase its market capitalisation from R2.1bn to R10bn by 2025.

The group’s shares remain tightly held by its founders, management and private individuals. Brookes said he wants to attract more institutional investors.

CFO Jonathan Weltman is expected to take over as CEO from Brookes in the near future to help attract more institutional investors to the company’s stock.

The group was, meanwhile, working on Mooikloof Mega City, where the department of public works and infrastructure has committed to fund the external bulk services installations as part of government’s efforts to boost the economy through employment creation and development.

andersona@businesslive.co.za