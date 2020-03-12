Companies / Property Q&A with DJ Euphonik, beatsmaker and property investment promoter Celebrity DJ says young black South Africans should be educated about the long-term value of owning property BL PREMIUM

Themba Nkosi, popularly known as Euphonik, started mixing music in 2003 when he was in his twenties and 17 years on he has become one of the best known house DJs in Africa. . But just over 10 years ago he tried to invest some of his wealth in student housing in Westdene, Johannesburg, but saw little return.

Since then he has bought houses and flats in other parts of Gauteng and is encouraging young black South Africans to invest in property from as early an age as possible. He now helps market housing estates for SA’s largest sectional-title developer, Balwin Properties, and also partners with bond originator Betterbond.