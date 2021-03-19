Companies / Property Investec Property Fund counts on Europe PEL as Covid-19 weighs on SA portfolio Its pan-European logistics platform is expected to rise due to strong leasing activity BL PREMIUM

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is counting on its fast-growing logistics business in Europe to pick up the slack after the fallout of Covid-19 hurt its diversified commercial property portfolio in SA.

The acceleration in the adoption of e-commerce as consumers — wary of contracting the coronavirus — choose to buy online is boosting demand for warehouses and logistics...