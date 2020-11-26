Money & Investing Listed property: oases in a dividend drought The worst predictions have yet to bear fruit, so property sector payouts may resume sooner rather than later BL PREMIUM

It seems that investors have finally regained — albeit tentatively — an appetite for property stocks.

The JSE’s listed property sector has staged a 17% rebound so far this month, with some counters, most notably those focused on retail, up more than 40%. A better-than-expected recovery in foot count and trading densities reported since lockdown restrictions started being eased in June must be helping...