Listed property: oases in a dividend drought
The worst predictions have yet to bear fruit, so property sector payouts may resume sooner rather than later
26 November 2020 - 05:00
It seems that investors have finally regained — albeit tentatively — an appetite for property stocks.
The JSE’s listed property sector has staged a 17% rebound so far this month, with some counters, most notably those focused on retail, up more than 40%. A better-than-expected recovery in foot count and trading densities reported since lockdown restrictions started being eased in June must be helping...
