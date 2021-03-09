Investec Property Fund to sell stake in UK’s Argo Property
The real estate investment trust wants to focus on owning assets in SA and in growing a pan-European logistics portfolio
09 March 2021 - 15:40
Investec Property Fund (IPF) will sell its equity in specialised UK real-estate company Argo Property Fund so that it can focus its investments on SA as well as industrial logistics assets in Western Europe and Poland.
IPF will sell its 38.04% equity interest in the fund to Argo Real Estate for a cash consideration of £35m (R748m)...
