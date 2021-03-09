Companies COMPANY COMMENT Investec Property Fund faces stiff competition in Europe Company needs to prove to investors it can sweat its assets abroad BL PREMIUM

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is taking a gamble by making European logistics assets its offshore focus. This looks like a calculated move on the face of it but it won't necessarily prove to be a masterstroke.

IPF said on Tuesday it would exit the UK by selling its 38.04% stake in property owner Argo Property Fund...