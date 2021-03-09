COMPANY COMMENT
Investec Property Fund faces stiff competition in Europe
Company needs to prove to investors it can sweat its assets abroad
09 March 2021 - 18:29
Investec Property Fund (IPF) is taking a gamble by making European logistics assets its offshore focus. This looks like a calculated move on the face of it but it won't necessarily prove to be a masterstroke.
IPF said on Tuesday it would exit the UK by selling its 38.04% stake in property owner Argo Property Fund...
