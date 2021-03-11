Companies / Property Fortress buys first offshore properties in Poland Trust has bought two logistics parks in Eastern Europe’s largest economy for R700m BL PREMIUM

Fortress real estate investment trust (Reit), which owns high-end logistics assets and commuter retail centres, has bought its first offshore properties in Eastern Europe’s largest economy, Poland.

CEO Steve Brown said given that Fortress was the largest shareholder in Nepi Rockcastle, central and Eastern Europe’s largest listed landlord, the company had wanted to begin buying property directly in that region, too...