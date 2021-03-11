Fortress buys first offshore properties in Poland
Trust has bought two logistics parks in Eastern Europe’s largest economy for R700m
11 March 2021 - 19:51
Fortress real estate investment trust (Reit), which owns high-end logistics assets and commuter retail centres, has bought its first offshore properties in Eastern Europe’s largest economy, Poland.
CEO Steve Brown said given that Fortress was the largest shareholder in Nepi Rockcastle, central and Eastern Europe’s largest listed landlord, the company had wanted to begin buying property directly in that region, too...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now