Retail ready for reset
The Covid-induced surge in online shopping raises questions around how retailers and mall owners will adapt to shifts in consumer behaviour
11 February 2021 - 05:00
The latest data confirms that pandemic-related lockdowns, which forced nonessential retailers to shut stores across the globe, spurred a substantial acceleration in the rate of e-commerce adoption in many countries last year — SA included.
According to data and analytics group Nielsen, only 9% of global consumers were regularly shopping online before the onset of Covid-19 in March. By the third quarter, the number had jumped to 44%...
