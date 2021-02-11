Features Retail ready for reset The Covid-induced surge in online shopping raises questions around how retailers and mall owners will adapt to shifts in consumer behaviour BL PREMIUM

The latest data confirms that pandemic-related lockdowns, which forced nonessential retailers to shut stores across the globe, spurred a substantial acceleration in the rate of e-commerce adoption in many countries last year — SA included.

According to data and analytics group Nielsen, only 9% of global consumers were regularly shopping online before the onset of Covid-19 in March. By the third quarter, the number had jumped to 44%...