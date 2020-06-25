News & Fox Shoppers flood back into SA malls South Africans rush back to the malls, but that doesn’t always mean they are there to spend a lot of money BL PREMIUM

SA consumers, many of whom are no doubt desperate to escape the confines of their homes following more than two months of lockdown, are flocking back to shopping centres.

Morné Wilken, CEO of JSE-listed mall owner Hyprop Investments, says so far in June the foot count (number of visitors) at some of its shopping centres is only about 2% below that recorded for the same period last year.